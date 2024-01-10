Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $18.13 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,094 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. 1,324,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

