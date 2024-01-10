Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,681.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.73. 82,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average of $217.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.