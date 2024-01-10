Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

MCK opened at $481.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.17. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $485.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCK

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.