Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MDT opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

