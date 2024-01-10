First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 514 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.72. 60,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.36 and a 200-day moving average of $444.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.