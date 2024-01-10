Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 160 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

