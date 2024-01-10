International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.93. The company had a trading volume of 486,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,386. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

