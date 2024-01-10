Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $52.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 7.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $52,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

VXUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,292. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

