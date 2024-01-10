Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,282,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,543. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.