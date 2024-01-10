CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 803,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,113,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,252,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

CVS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,390. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

