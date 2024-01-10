Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 418 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.68. 209,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,677. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.