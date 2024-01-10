Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

