TD Asset Management Inc Buys 16,050 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 985,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Amphenol worth $82,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

