Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

