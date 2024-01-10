Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.06. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

