State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $291.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,731. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.58 and its 200-day moving average is $265.82.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

