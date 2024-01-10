Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 176 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% during the third quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $528.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.