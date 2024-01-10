SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $53,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 310,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

