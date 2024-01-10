Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.57 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.98. 1,907,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $433.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

