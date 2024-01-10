Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,778. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

