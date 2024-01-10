Williams Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 203.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,019,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

