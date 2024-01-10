U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 426,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% during the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 946,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 895,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,848. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.