First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 10,833 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after purchasing an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.69. 2,307,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,019,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

