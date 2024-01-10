ING Groep NV Has $44.34 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200,012 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $93.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $94.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

