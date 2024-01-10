Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $129,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $242.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.