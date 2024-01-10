Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MSI traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.24. 72,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,295. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

