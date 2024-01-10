Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.86. 1,376,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $3,075,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,871,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.