Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.25. 354,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

