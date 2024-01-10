Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $3,075,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,871,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total value of $2,057,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $269,456,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.16 and a 52 week high of $268.36. The stock has a market cap of $252.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.