Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $269,456,471 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $261.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.16 and a 12-month high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

