Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 328,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $4,586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.9% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

