Whittier Trust Co. Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.48 and its 200 day moving average is $410.37.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.