First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 518,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,770. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

