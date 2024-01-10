State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.39 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $218.49. 315,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.