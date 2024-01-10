Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.19. 1,263,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,305. The company has a market capitalization of $333.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

