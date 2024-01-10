Marquette Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.92. The company had a trading volume of 372,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

