Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,682,000 after purchasing an additional 366,344 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

