SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.78. 28,055,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,207,664. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

