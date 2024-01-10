JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Boosted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6,180,140.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 674,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,111. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

