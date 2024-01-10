SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 81,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $184,804,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.31. The stock had a trading volume of 837,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,887. The company has a market capitalization of $333.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

