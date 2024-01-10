Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,982 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at $366,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 58.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 174,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 666.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 43,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 175.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $153.58. 949,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,353. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

