Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.27. 113,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.12. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.