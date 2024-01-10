Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $670.88. 484,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $465.33 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.39. The company has a market cap of $297.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.