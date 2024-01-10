ING Groep NV Purchases 15,306 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,351,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,742,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 26,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

NOW opened at $704.53 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.21 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $673.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

