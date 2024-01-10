PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397,150 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $79,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

