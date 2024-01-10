Nationwide Fund Advisors Acquires 44,357 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,332,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 12.9% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

