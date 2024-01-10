TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 133,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,962,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

