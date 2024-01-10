Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 27th

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

