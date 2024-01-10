Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $10.66 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 450,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,266. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

