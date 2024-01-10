Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.72. The company had a trading volume of 286,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,763. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

